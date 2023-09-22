EU gives Kiev new tranche of 1.5 bln euro

BRUSSELS, September 22. /TASS/. The European Union provided Ukraine with a new tranche of 1.5 bln euro as part of the macro-financial assistance program for the current year, according to President of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen.

"Today we have given Ukraine another 1.5 bln euro," she said

Thus, according to von der Leyen, the EU has given 13.5 bln euro this year alone to help Ukraine keep hospitals, schools, and other services running

The European Union promised Ukraine a macro-financial assistance program for 2023 in the amount of 18 bln euro, subject to reforms in the country.