Over 10,000 people displaced over Azerbaijan’s operation — Armenian foreign minister

UN, September 22. /TASS/. More than 200 deaths as a result of military actions started by Azerbaijan, including among civilians, have been confirmed, while over 10,000 people have been forcibly displaced, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said at a meeting of the UN Security Council devoted to the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"Preliminarily more than 200 deaths have been confirmed, while another 400 people suffered wounds, including civilians, women, senior citizens and children. Over 10,000 people have become forcibly displaced," he said.

On September 19, tensions flared up again in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku announced it was launching what it described as "local anti-terrorist measures" and demanded the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the region. Yerevan, in turn, said there were no Armenian forces in Karabakh, calling what was happening "an act of large-scale aggression."

Russia has called on the parties to end the bloodshed and return to efforts to resolve the issue diplomatically. On September 20, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced that an agreement on the suspension of the anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh had been reached through the mediation of Russia’s peacekeeping mission.