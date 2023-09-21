Shooting heard in Stepanakert — news agency

YEREVAN, September 21. /TASS/. The Azerbaijani armed forces have violated the ceasefire regime in Nagorno-Karabakh and started shooting in Stepanakert, the Yerevan-based 24News portal reported, citing the Karabakh Information Center.

"The Azerbaijani armed forces have violated the ceasefire agreement. They are shooting from different firearms in the neighboring districts of Stepanakert. Gunshots can also be heard in the center of the capital. For safety reasons, we urge you to stay in bomb shelters," the statement said.

On September 19, tensions flared up again in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku announced it was launching what it described as "local anti-terrorist measures" and demanded the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the region. Yerevan, in turn, said there were no Armenian forces in Karabakh, calling what was happening "an act of large-scale aggression."

The Russian Foreign Ministry called on the conflicting sides to prevent civilian casualties and return to a diplomatic solution. On September 20, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry announced that an agreement had been reached with the participation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent on the suspension of local anti-terrorist operations in Nagorno-Karabakh as of 12:00 p.m. Moscow time. Currently, a meeting of representatives of Baku and the Armenian population of Nagorno-Karabakh is taking place in the Azerbaijani city of Yevlakh "to discuss reintegration issues."