EU’s Michel says bloc sends arms to help Kiev defend itself, never meant to attack Russia

UNITED NATIONS, September 21. /TASS/. The European Union has been providing weapons to Ukraine to help it to defend itself, Charles Michel, President of the European Council, told reporters on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

"We are supporting and helping Ukraine to defend itself, to defend its territory <…>. Never we have had the intention to attack Russia. And that’s why it’s so important that the agreement that we have with Ukraine is respected <…>: we provide military equipment to help the Ukrainians to defend themselves," he insisted.

Michel reiterated again that the European Union would help Ukraine "as long as it takes.".