Azerbaijan again invites Karabakh’s Armenians to meet in Yevlakh

BAKU, September 19. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s authorities have once again invited representatives of Karabakh’s Armenian population to meet in the Azerbaijani city of Yevlakh to discuss issues of reintegration.

"The administration of the Azerbaijani president once again invites representatives of the Armenian population living in the Karabakh region, to meet in Yevlakh to discuss issues of reintegration," the administration said in a press statement on Tuesday.

On September 19, tensions flared up again in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku announced it was launching what it described as "local anti-terrorist measures" and demanded the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the region. Yerevan, in turn, said there were no Armenian forces in Karabakh, calling what was happening "an act of large-scale aggression." Residents of the Armenian capital took to the streets to protest outside the Armenian government building, blaming the country’s leadership and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for the situation.