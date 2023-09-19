Top Iranian, Armenian diplomats discuss situation in Karabakh — TV

DUBAI, September 19. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian held a meeting with his Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session in New York, the Iranian Al Alam television channel said on Tuesday.

According to the TV channel, the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh was among the topics they discussed. No further details were given.

On September 19, tensions flared up again in Nagorno-Karabakh. Baku announced it was launching what it described as "local anti-terrorist measures" and demanded the withdrawal of Armenian troops from the region. Yerevan, in turn, said there were no Armenian forces in Karabakh, calling what was happening "an act of large-scale aggression." Residents of the Armenian capital took to the streets to protest outside the Armenian government building, blaming the country’s leadership and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan for the situation.