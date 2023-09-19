Baku says Armenian army radar station destroyed in Karabakh

BAKU, September 19. /TASS/. Azerbaijan’s defense ministry said on Tuesday that an Armenian radar station was hit in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"On September 19, the Azerbaijani army delivered a high-precision strike and destroyed a P-18 radar station belonging to the Armenian armed forces in the Hojavend district in Azerbaijan’s territory, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed," it said.

The Azerbaijani Defense Minister said earlier on Tuesday that it had launched an anti-terrorist operation in Nagorno-Karabakh "to restore constitutional order." Baku pledged that neither civilians nor civilian infrastructure facilities would be targeted, with the operation being geared against "only legitimate military targets."