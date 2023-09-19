Russia not to withdraw from Crimea, Erdogan says

NEW YORK, September 19. /TASS/. It is impossible to "force Russia to leave Crimea," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in an interview with the US TV channel PBS.

"Back in 2014, I had certain discussions and negotiations with [Russian] President Putin on Crimea. And I was not successful. That is, I couldn’t make them withdraw from Crimea. And I don't think it is possible now. I believe time will tell," he emphasized.

Meanwhile, the Turkish president has previously stressed that Ankara did not support Crimea's reunification with Russia.

After the 2014 referendum and the reunification of Crimea and Sevastopol with Russia, Ukraine and Western countries imposed a number of sanctions against the Russia, Russian businessmen and politicians, as well as foreign guests and company representatives visiting Crimea. These countries have imposed a blockade on any positive information about the situation on the peninsula. They also prevent the region from participating in international events abroad. However, numerous foreign delegations visit the peninsula, participate in forums, congresses, scientific conferences, sports competitions, conduct scientific work with scientists from Crimea and Sevastopol, create and develop businesses, and maintain social ties.