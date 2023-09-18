Five US nationals released by Iran arrive in Qatar

DUBAI, September 18. /TASS/. Five US nationals that were released by Iran under a prisoner swap deal between the two countries arrived in Qatar as their plane landed at Doha International Airport, Al Jazeera television reported.

The Americans are accompanied by the Qatari ambassador to Iran. The plane also brought to Qatar two family members of the former prisoners who, according to the US, had been banned from leaving Iran.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said Iran and the US would exchange five prisoners each on September 18. According to the spokesman, two of the Iranian citizens released by the US will return to the Iran, two others will stay in the US and one more will go to a third country. According to Iran’s Press TV, two dual-citizenship nationals that were previously held in the US have now arrived in Doha.