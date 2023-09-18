Plane carrying Americans released in Iran leaves Tehran for Doha

DUBAI, September 18. /TASS/. A Qatari plane carrying five Americans released in a prisoner swap and two members of their families has left Tehran for Doha, Reuters reported, citing a source.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanani Chafi announced the planned prisoner swap between Iran and the United States will take place on Monday, September 18. He specified that each side would release five prisoners. According to him, two of the Iranian nationals released in the US will return to the country; two others will remain in the US, while the last will go to a third country. In exchange, Tehran will hand over to the American side five US citizens held in Iranian prisons.