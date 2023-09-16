Iran revokes accreditation from IAEA’s German, French inspectors

DUBAI, September 17. /TASS/. Iran revoked accreditation from the inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency that are French and German nationals, Tasnim news agency reported.

The report did not say how many IAEA staff lost their accreditation in Iran. The agency reported this Tehran made the decision following an unfriendly statement made by the UK, Germany, the US and France at the recent meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors.

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi earlier said that Iran had informed the agency of its decision to pull accreditation from several of the organization's inspectors who worked at the country’s uranium enrichment facilities. Grossi said the move would severely reduce the agency's ability to carry out inspections in Iran. The IAEA chief condemned Tehran's actions and called on the Iranian government to cooperate.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani commented on the decision by saying that the US and three European countries had abused the authority of the IAE Board of Governors to serve their political purposes. He did not say which countries he was referring to. The diplomat added that Iran will continue to cooperate with the agency under existing agreements.

On September 14, the UK, Germany, the US and France demanded at a meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors that Iran provide information regarding uranium particles that had been detected by the agency at the sites in Turquzabad and Varamin, and allow the IAEA to install as many cameras as it deems necessary.