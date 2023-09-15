{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Ukraine crisis

Ukrainian grain controlled by US, Europe 'tricked' on this issue, Hungary’s Orban says

Hungarian Prime Minister underlined that the EU leadership has no desire to stand by European countries and prefers to be guided by American interests

BUDAPEST, September 15. /TASS/. Grain shipments from Ukraine are being controlled by the US, while European leaders are being guided by American, not European interests on this issue, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on the Kossuth radio station.

He confirmed that Hungary will keep the ban on imports of Ukrainian grain in effect unilaterally, if the European Commission fails to prolong the ban for grain shipments to five Central European countries that expires on September 15.

"As of now, the Brussels bureaucrats have no intention of prolonging it and, if they fail do it before midnight, then we will unite efforts with several countries - Romania, Poland, Slovakia - in order to prolong the import ban on a national basis, which will be a serious fight with Brussels," the Prime Minister said.

Orban added that such battles are fought every day, because the EU leadership has no desire to stand by European countries and prefers to be guided by American interests. In his opinion, Ukrainian grain is actually "a commercial product originating from a territory, which, possibly, has long been in the US’ hands."

"This opens up a new dimension in the discussion on Ukraine, namely: who wins and who loses by this war. Undoubtedly, America wins and Europe loses," Orban underscored.

"We were tricked about the Ukrainian grain and poor African children do not see an ounce of bread," the Prime Minister added, noting that Ukrainian agricultural products fail to reach traditional markets in Asia and Africa, instead staying in Europe.

In April, Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia banned the import of grain and other agricultural products from Ukraine. Later, they canceled these measures in exchange for the European Commission’s decision to impose a ban on imports of wheat, corn, rapeseed, and sunflower seeds from Ukraine, until June 5 and, later until September 15. In July, the five Central European countries jointly asked the European Commission to prolong the import ban until the end of this year, pointing out that the grain must be delivered to traditional markets in Asia and Africa. In August, Hungary warned that if this is not done, it will not only maintain the grain embargo, but will also expand it to include over 20 more types of Ukrainian agricultural products.

Tags
Ukraine crisisUkraineUnited StatesHungary
Kim Jong Un's visit to Russia
Kim Jong Un impresses Putin with knowledge of space travel
When visiting the Vostochny Spaceport on Wednesday, the North Korean leader showed great interest in the process
Read more
Negotiations on Ukrainian settlement possible within 7-8 months — Italian top brass
Guido Crosetto had previously expressed hope that the Ukrainian conflict would end within a year
Read more
West 'not lifting finger' to investigate terror attacks on Nord Stream pipelines — Lavrov
According to the Russian top diplomat, calls for the transparent probing are "swept under the rug"
Read more
FACTBOX: Cases of US diplomats expelled from Russia
The Russian Foreign Ministry emphasized the inadmissibility of "unlawful activity and interference in Russia's internal affairs" by the American diplomatic mission employees
Read more
Chinese ships enter waters near disputed Senkaku Islands in East China Sea
It is reported that in the late afternoon, the Chinese ships left the zone one by one having spent there about two hours
Read more
Putin gives special gift to Kim Jong Un — Kremlin
According to Dmitry Peskov, Kim also gave Putin a "rifle made by North Korean craftsmen"
Read more
Former US House of Representatives Speaker Pelosi calls herself 'cold-blooded reptile'
Earlier, Nancy Pelosi announced her intention to run for the House of Representatives again in 2024
Read more
Bank of Russia raises key rate by 100 bp to 13% per annum
The regulator will also make its further decisions on the key rate, "taking into account actual and expected inflation movements relative to the target and the progress of the structural transformation of the economy"
Read more
G7 to announce Russian diamonds ban shortly — Reuters
The ban would come into effect in January, the agency said
Read more
Putin slams reports about potential North Korean volunteer fighters in special op zone
The request was made in the context of Putin’s talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held two days ago at the Vostochny Spaceport in Russia’s Far Eastern Amur Region
Read more
Zelensky to meet with Biden next week — report
It is not specified where the conversation will take place
Read more
West tries to turn everything upside down on topic of Russia-Ukraine talks — Lavrov
"Just as it happened at the beginning of the Ukrainian events, which for many years were prioritized by our Western colleagues, first of all the US and the UK," the Russian foreign minister pointed out
Read more
Russian Su-25SM attack jets wipe out Ukrainian stronghold near Krasny Liman — top brass
It is noted that the strike was executed with the blast-fragmentation type of shells, which effectively enable the elimination of large-area targets and manpower, as well as the adversary’s light fortifications
Read more
Rejection of dialogue on Ukraine augurs its destruction, world war — ex-French president
"They tell me that Putin has changed and we can’t talk to him. Those who say this have never met Putin. I may have had more than 80 conversations with him," Nicolas Sarkozy noted
Read more
Vucic says meeting with Kosovar PM in Brussels unsuccessful
The Serbian leader pointed out that during the negotiations "there were not many pleasant, but mostly unpleasant moments," and it became clear that "Kurti simply avoided the formation of the Community of Serbian Municipalities, and that is the whole point"
Read more
Russian cosmonauts to make spacewalk in October or November this year
According to Oleg Kononenko, it was initially planned that he and his colleague Nikolay Chub will have two spacewalks in 2023 and two more in 2024
Read more
Russians pull their investments from West 'slowly but surely,' businessman Deripaska says
At the same time, he notes that "the hunt of American oligarchs from the deep state for the money of Russian businessmen and Russian industrialists does not stop"
Read more
Foreign mercenaries in Ukraine begin to kill each other — The Daily Telegraph
According to The Daily Telegraph, mercenaries fighting in Ukraine often have a criminal record and suffer from mental disorders, alcohol abuse or drug addiction
Read more
EU ready to take action against Pyongyang in case it provides military aid to Russia
According to EU Spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy Peter Stano, the EU condemns not only Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, but also all Moscow’s supporters
Read more
Russia to retaliate immediately if Kiev gets ATACMS missiles — diplomat
Konstantin Gavrilov also noted that the "manic efforts" of some Western OSCE member countries to isolate Russia "are futile and will backfire on their initiators"
Read more
Russia developing new nuclear submarines, underwater drones — Shoigu
On Friday, the Russian defense minister pays a working visit to the Primorye Region in Russia’s Far East
Read more
Ukrainian president to meet with Biden at White House next week — AP
Also, sources in the US Congress reported that Zelensky will also take part in the High-Level Week of the UN General Assembly and visit the US Congress
Read more
Ukrainian foreign ministry irritated by Russian singer Netrebko’s return to Berlin Opera
According to the statement, the Ukrainian embassy in Berlin started "working" to prevent Netrebko from returning to the stage in Berlin immediately after news of her return were made public
Read more
NASA installs overseer of research into unexplained phenomena
To study and search for anomalies in the organization, they will also use artificial intelligence
Read more
Supplies of US ATACMS to Kiev unable to change situation on battlefield — Russian MFA
"Steps of this kind make it difficult to introduce at least some shades of common sense into the West’s general policy," Sergey Ryabkov said
Read more
Russia attracting those ready to stand up against parasitical West — top security official
Nikolay Patrushev pointed out that Russia was open to cooperation with all constructively minded countries, and social and political forces that are ready to move forward together on the path of development and to lay the foundations for a new, truly democratic, multipolar world order
Read more
Russian athletes to sit out 2023 Asian Games in China, says Russia’s Olympic chief
According to Stanislav Pozdnyakov, the initiative of Russia’s participation in the Asian Games received wide support for Moscow to receive no invitation afterwards
Read more
Russian forces carry out 14 airstrikes on Ukrainian units in Kupyansk area
According to Sergey Zybinsky, the battlegroup's artillery destroyed two M109 and 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery units, as well as a M777 howitzer in near Revucheye, Peschanoye and Malaya Shavkovka
Read more
Ukraine not 51st state, US should not keep fueling proxy war with Russia — congresswoman
According to Taylor Greene, the US must stop the Ukrainian conflict and mediate peace talks instead of sending money and military personnel to assist the Kiev regime
Read more
Hainan's Haikou foreign trade volume up 42.6% in January-July
It reached $6.6 billion
Read more
Kiev uses British missiles Storm Shadow to attack Sevastopol shipyard — Sky News
As the Russian Defense Ministry said earlier, Ukraine’s ten cruise missiles attacked a shipyard in Sevastopol at night. Seven were intercepted by air defense systems
Read more
Gazprom announces first-ever delivery of own-produced LNG via Northern Sea Route to China
The use of this route significantly reduces the time required for LNG shipments to be delivered to the Asia-Pacific region, Gazprom noted
Read more
Russia’s Battlegroup West foils Ukrainian troop rotation in Kharkov Region
Sergey Zybinsky noted that the motorized infantry units, assisted by aviation and artillery, have deflected an attack by assault groups from the Ukrainian army’s 32nd motorized brigade near Kovalyovka
Read more
Moscow ready to consider proposals on Ukraine if they meet Russia’s interests — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat said some countries in the Global South had already sent Russia initiatives to resolve the conflict in Ukraine "apparently driven by sincere motives"
Read more
Putin says Russian economy stable, sound
The Russian leader would inform Lukashenko about completion of the budget drafting process in detail
Read more
Russian defense minister visits defense sector enterprises in Far East
Sergey Shoigu also visited the Progress helicopter plant in the same region
Read more
Ukrainian unmanned boat destroyed during attack on Samum hovercraft in Black Sea
Earlier this day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that air defense systems on duty downed 11 Ukrainian drones over Crimea
Read more
Undermined Europe sees prospects for overcoming looming crisis rapidly slip away — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister added that under the pretext of eliminating the EU's dependence on Russian gas supplies, the Europeans were first compelled to stop buying pipeline gas
Read more
Russian diplomat slams US for presenting Russia-DPRK dialogue as factor of instability
Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov believes that this causes not only bewilderment, but also rejection
Read more
Hainan’s duty free sales exceed $197 mln in five months under new special program
Some 731 thousand customers visited duty free stores on the island over this period
Read more
Poland no closer to hosting nuclear weapons — president
"We don't have nuclear weapons. And I don't know if we ever will. No indications of this for now," Polish Head of State Andrzej Duda declared
Read more
US continues attempts to recruit diplomats from Russia’s mission to UN — deputy envoy
Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the world organization Maria Zabolotskaya noted that the United States is consistently putting pressure on the Russian representation
Read more
Russia ready to meet with papal envoy to discuss Ukrainian crisis — Lavrov
The top diplomat recalled that Russia has held meetings on Ukraine with representatives of Turkey, "who also have different ideas"
Read more
Kiev troops fired 224 projectiles towards populated areas of DPR over past day
Two civilians were injured
Read more
UN chief should launch arbitration procedure over US actions — Russian diplomat
Read more
Ukrainians widely use cluster munitions on battlefield — Putin
The Russian leader noted that Washington considered the use of such munitions as a crime, but at the same time "it feels free to do it, and this is the main problem of today's international relations"
Read more
Putin advises Ukraine against 'dancing to the tune of others'
Alexander Lukashenko built on Putin’s rhetoric, saying that the negotiating dance had already started, but the United States put a stop to it
Read more
Brazil’s top diplomat cautions against basing BRICS expansion on Cold War paradigms
According to Mauro Vieira, BRICS members are united in their ambition to establish a more just international system that would prioritize universal progress
Read more
Seoul sees possibility of sanctioning Russia for violating UN Security Council resolutions
Earlier, South Korea joined the anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the West due to a special operation in Ukraine
Read more
Families with children told to leaave several Kiev-controlled areas in Kherson Region
The head of the regional military administration, Alexander Prokudin, said that now the curfew will be in effect from 20:00 to 06:00 Moscow time
Read more
Kiev running out of resources, West won’t change balance of power, says ex-US spy
Scott Ritter assumed that Russia would not go over to the offensive until Ukraine's done throwing its servicemen's lives away
Read more
Russia-North Korea military ties may change balance of power in region — expert
Pyongyang has an opportunity to achieve breakthroughs in the field of satellite and space technologies, which the DPRK badly needs, by increasing military-technical cooperation
Read more
Ukraine has no resources for lengthy warfare — former presidential advisor
The country has already suffered great economic, financial and human losses, said Oleg Soskin, adviser to former Ukrainian President Leonid Kuchma
Read more
Russian Defense Ministry consistently upgrades Navy — Shoigu
On Friday, the Russian defense minister is conducting a working trip about the Primorye Region
Read more
No military personnel, heavy weapons deployed at ZNPP — Russian envoy to Vienna
According to Mikhail Ulyanov, attacks have never been carried out from the territory of the station
Read more
Putin briefs Security Council meeting on results of talks with North Korean leader Kim
The Russian presidential spokesman described the Putin-Kim summit as an "enormously constructive" meeting
Read more
North Korean leader arrives in Komsomolsk-on-Amur
The North Korean leader is visiting Russia at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin
Read more
High-ranking Ukrainian official claims domestic weapons used in attacks on Crimea
Advisor to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine denies that the Ukrainian Armed Forces used British Storm Shadow cruise missiles to attack Sevastopol
Read more
T-90M tanks hit Ukrainian strongholds near Krasny Liman
The tank crews interact around the clock with reconnaissance units and drone operators to hit targets more accurately with the least amount of ammunition
Read more
EU foreign policy chief to discuss sanctions with other JCPOA members, including Russia
Read more
US cannot 'dance tango' a deux as it seeks unilateral resolutions by using force — Putin
According to the Russian leader, Washington intends to resolve all problems from a position of force, be it through the use of economic sanctions or financial restrictions
Read more
Russian army thwarts Ukrainian troop rotation near Staromaoyrskoye, Nikolskoye
Oleg Chekhov noted that the group's forward units had repelled enemy attacks in the areas of Novomayorskoye and Novodonetskoye
Read more
Expansion of US sanctions targets Russia's defense, energy, financial sectors — Blinken
According to the US secretary of state, the current sanctions are imposed in attempt to limit not only Russia's oil and gas production, but also its "export capacity potential" and "operating in Russia’s metals and mining sectors"
Read more
Foreigners in Hainan can apply for temporary driver's license online
Applicants need only have ID, a driver's license issued outside China and two color photos
Read more
Russia’s Soyuz MS-24 manned spacecraft to blast off from Baikonur
The launch of the manned transport spacecraft Soyuz MS-24 is scheduled for 18:44:35
Read more
West using ruses to trick developing nations into backing its position on Ukraine — Lavrov
"There is no need even to explain that this is simple fraud and deception, which is all about dragging normal countries into a totally unrealistic, Russophobic, ultimatum-based contrivance," the Russian foreign minister stressed
Read more
Lukashenko arrives in Russia on working visit — report
The agency did not specify where the meeting would take place
Read more
Russia, North Korea do not ink any agreements in wake of Putin-Kim meeting — Kremlin
Russia is the first state the DPRK leader has visited since the coronavirus pandemic when his country’s borders were strictly closed
Read more
New charges filed against Ukrainian tycoon Kolomoysky
Kolomoisky was informed about the new charges in the pre-trial detention center, in the presence of his lawyer
Read more
Sevastopol’s governor says loud sounds in city are from naval exercise
The city is periodically attacked by Ukrainian drones and uncrewed boats
Read more
Ukraine not built for continued fighting, says adviser to former Ukrainian president
Oleg Soskin also highlighted the critical demographic situation related to the exodus of people from the country
Read more
UN aid to Ukraine exceeds assistance to Afghanistan by one billion US dollars — diplomat
This was announced by Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya
Read more
US State Department says expulsion of diplomats from Russia groundless, vows to retaliate
US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that the Russian side "informed Ambassador Lynn Tracy of the decision to declare two American diplomats persona non grata"
Read more
Hainan's trade with BRICS countries up 71.7% to $1.73 bln in January-July
Hainan's largest exports to BRICS countries are machinery and electronics
Read more
Putin briefs Lukashenko on his talks with Kim Jong Un
The Russian president said he was glad to meet with the Belarusian leader again and thanked him for agreeing to come
Read more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un leaves Komsomolsk-on-Amur
The North Korean leader is visiting Russia on an invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin
Read more
Moscow works with Baku, Yerevan on Lachin corridor solutions — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov added that recently the first batch of humanitarian aid had arrived in Nagorno-Karabakh, with the delivery being organized thanks to efforts by the Russian side
Read more
Beijing demands explanations from Kiev over claims of 'weak potential' of China, India
Previously, Mikhail Podolyak made a remark on "weak intellectual potential" of countries, such as India and China, that allegedly "fail to analyze the consequences" of their actions
Read more
Russian MFA declares first, second secretaries of US embassy personae non gratae
According to the statement, Jeffrey Sillin and David Bernstein "conducted illegal activities by maintaining contact with Russian citizen Robert Shonov, who is accused of 'confidential cooperation' with a foreign state"
Read more
Kiev chalking up major losses due to mines in Donetsk-area village assault — Ukrainian POW
Vitaly Dityuk clarified that in his group alone, about ten people tripped and detonated mines, while the rest were hit by a Russian artillery barrage
Read more
Turkey denies assertion on postponed gas hub talks with Russia
"Since Russia offered this gas trading platform to Turkey there have been an earthquake and elections. So there was something of a pause period, though now we are negotiating again," Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar said
Read more
Press review: Putin hosts Kim, gets under US’ skin and EEF-23 belies 'isolate Russia' idea
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, September 14th
Read more
Ukrainian forces shell Russia’s Belgorod Region more than 80 times over day
According to Vyacheslav Gladkov, on September 14, the Ukrainian forces fired 11 artillery shells at the village of Krasny Khutor, eight artillery shells at the village of Nekhoteyevka, six artillery shells each at the villages of Shchetinovka and Cheremoshnoye
Read more
Europe posing increasingly greater threat to US hegemony — top Russian security official
It is reported that in attempting to maintain its dominance, the West itself has inadvertently destroyed those tools that worked for it even better than the war machine
Read more
Press review: Rumor abounds on DPRK ammo rounds and US mulls 'Hail Mary' ATACMS for Kiev
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, September 13th
Read more
US ready to ‘help’ Armenia as way to gain another anti-Russian foothold — Russian lawmaker
Acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Yuri Kim previously said that the United States should increase its comprehensive assistance to Armenia, including in the areas of defense and security
Read more
NATO's plans to infiltrate Asia-Pacific region pose particular danger — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister added that Moscow "will continue to actively support" the countries of the region in preserving the ASEAN-centered architecture
Read more
Hainan’s city of Sanya makes night tourism program wider and more diverse — media
According to the newspaper, the Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, Television and Sports of the province recently approved a list of Hainan's night-time tourist sites
Read more
Putin shows Kim Jong Un Russian luxury car brand Aurus
The North Korean leader first examined the car from the outside, and then tested its comfort by sitting in the rear passenger seat
Read more
Washington’s hope of Russian economic collapse futile — ambassador
Anatoly Antonov repeated that Russia has already been subjected to “thousands of illegal unilateral restrictions”, which, however, did not lead to the collapse of the Russian economy
Read more
Unidentified men shoot at two buses in Central Russia
As a result, several buses were damaged
Read more
Press review: West props up proxy Kiev for long fight and US roadblocks Russian automakers
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 15th
Read more
Growing US’ competition with Russia, China, marks end of previous world order — Blinken
"What we are experiencing now is more than a test of the post-Cold War order. It’s the end of it," the US secretary of state went on to say
Read more
Russia develops Vorobey mini-drone for strikes on armored vehicles — engineering executive
Andrey Bratenkov named low cost and mass as the advantages of the new FPV drone
Read more
'Ball in Kiev’s court' for holding Russia-Ukraine talks on settling conflict, Lavrov says
The top diplomat pointed out that contrary to Moscow's repeatedly expressed readiness to discuss ways of resolving the conflict, the Ukrainian regime adopted the decree to ban negotiations with the Russian government
Read more
Explosion heard in Kiev — report
There was no air raid alert
Read more
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits aircraft production in Russia’s Far East
The North Korean leader was accompanied by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov
Read more
Putin to meet with Belarusian President Lukashenko in Sochi
This will be the seventh meeting between the leaders of the two countries this year
Read more
Russian-made 'Upyr' FPV drone coming into play on frontlines in Donetsk — developer
The developer's representative noted that the drone made it possible to suppress an enemy mortar during an operation to evacuate Russian servicemen, including ones who were wounded
Read more
Russia still ready to hear out any serious proposals on Ukraine — Lavrov
Russian President Vladimir Putin stated earlier on several occasions that Russia never rejected the possibility of holding negotiations with Ukraine
Read more
Myopia inside US intelligence community could help spark open US-Russia conflict — Hersh
The reporter also pointed out that the White House currently shuns any intelligence data that it finds "inconvenient" to its preferred narrative
Read more