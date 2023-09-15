G7 to announce Russian diamonds ban shortly — Reuters

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. The Group of Seven countries are expected to announce an indirect ban on Russian diamonds in the next 2-3 weeks, Reuters reported citing a Belgian government official.

The ban would come into effect in January, the agency added.

Belgium has proposed a plan on tracing the rough diamonds and referencing them to the polished gem.

"The traceability burden is on traders and manufacturers so India does that already. They will have to be able to provide verification in order to sell into the G7," a source in the Belgian government was quoted as saying.