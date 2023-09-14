EU ready to take action against Pyongyang in case it provides military aid to Russia

BRUSSELS, September 14. /TASS/. The European Union is ready to take measures against North Korea if Pyongyang provides military assistance to Moscow, EU Spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy Peter Stano said at a press conference in Brussels.

"Any kind of support from North Korea for Russia would be met with an appropriate response," he said.

According to Stano, the EU condemns not only Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, but also all Moscow’s supporters. "We urge in the same sense North Korea to stop giving any support," Stano added.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrived in Russia at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin. The two leaders held both delegation and private talks at the Vostochny spaceport on September 13.

Kim Jong Un's visit is official, which is one of the highest categories in protocol practice. Russia is the first state he is visiting since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, during which North Korea’s borders were closed. Previously, Kim Jong Un came to Russia in April 2019. The two leaders held talks in Vladivostok at their first meeting.