Polish PM says he gave ultimatum to EC regarding Ukrainian grain embargo

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki gave an ultimatum to the European Commission regarding the extension of the ban on grain imports from Ukraine. He announced this at a briefing.

"I sent an ultimatum to the EC: either the ban on the import of four types of Ukrainian grain is extended on September 15, or we will extend the ban ourselves," he said.

According to Morawiecki, Poland cannot support something that harms the Polish agricultural market, and Ukrainian supplies pose a threat to it. "We strive for acceptable conditions for us, for our farmers," he said.

Earlier, the Polish government met and approved a resolution banning the import of grain from Ukraine into the country after September 15, when the corresponding embargo imposed by the European Commission expires. This ruling will come into force if the EC does not extend its decision. It is not applied to the transit of Ukrainian grain to third countries.

In April, five Central European countries (Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia) banned the import of grain and other agricultural products from Ukraine. They later canceled these measures in exchange for the European Commission's decision to establish first until June 5 and then until September 15 an embargo on supplies from Ukraine of four types of grains and oilseeds - wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower seeds. The five countries are now seeking an extension of the embargo until at least the end of the year.