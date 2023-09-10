United States does not rule out supplying ATACMS missiles to Ukraine — official

WASHINGTON, September 10. /TASS/. The US administration does not rule out starting deliveries of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine, but is not yet ready to announce such a step, Jonathan Feiner, Deputy White House Advisor on National Security, said at a briefing for journalists.

"I'm not taking anything off the table. We don't have a decision to announce our new capabilities [for Ukraine]. But our position all along has been we will get Ukraine the capabilities that will enable it to succeed on the battlefield," he said

He was commenting on a publication on the ABC television channel website, according to which ATACMS could be included in a new package of US military assistance to Kiev.

"We think that this approach works at every phase of this conflict, including the current phase, "he said noting that the Ukrainians have started to "make progress in their counter offensive."

"We will continue to assess the situation on the ground and make decisions based on that. But no new capabilities to announce today or now statements should be just reported in the near future, though," he added.

ATACMS missiles with a range of up to 300 km can be launched using the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system. The Kiev authorities have repeatedly asked Washington to provide this type of weapons, but back in mid-August, the coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, John Kirby, said that Washington had not yet made a final decision on ATACMS and noted that Kiev had received everything what was requested for a counter-offensive during consultations between the militaries of the two countries.