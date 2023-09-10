United States does not rule out supplying ATACMS missiles to Ukraine — official

WASHINGTON, September 10. /TASS/. The US administration does not rule out starting deliveries of ATACMS missiles to Ukraine, but is not yet ready to announce such a step, Jonathan Feiner, Deputy White House Advisor on National Security, said at a briefing for journalists.

"We do not have a decision to announce on new capabilities [for Ukraine]," he said, commenting on a publication on the ABC television channel website, according to which ATACMS could be included in a new package of US military assistance to Kiev.

Feiner added that the United States intends to provide Ukraine with weapons that "will enable it to succeed on the battlefield.".