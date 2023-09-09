G20 summits not platform for resolving geopolitical issues — declaration

NEW DELHI, September 9. /TASS/. Leaders of G20 nations have stated that summits of the group are not the platform to resolve geopolitical and security issues, according to the final declaration of the New Delhi summit of the group.

"Reaffirming that the G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, and recognizing that while the G20 is not the platform to resolve geopolitical and security issues, we acknowledge that these issues can have significant consequences for the global economy," the document reads.

The summit in New Delhi is running in an in-person format on September 9-10. Invitations were sent to all G20 leaders, as well as heads of nine other countries: Bangladesh, Egypt, Spain, Mauritius, Nigeria, the Netherlands, the UAE, Oman and Singapore. Russia is represented at the summit by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.