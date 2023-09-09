G20 countries note inadmissibility of nuclear weapons use in declaration

NEW DELHI, September 9. /TASS/. Leaders of G20 nations are against using nuclear weapons or respective threats, according to a final declaration of the New Delhi summit of the group.

"In line with the UN Charter, all states must refrain from the threat or use of force to seek territorial acquisition against the territorial integrity and sovereignty or political independence of any state. The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible," the document reads.

G20 countries also urged all states to observe the principles of international law, including territorial integrity and sovereignty, noting the importance of peaceful resolution of conflicts and dialogue.

"We call on all states to uphold the principles of international law including territorial integrity and sovereignty, international humanitarian law, and the multilateral system that safeguards peace and stability. The peaceful resolution of conflicts, and efforts to address crises as well as diplomacy and dialogue are critical," the declaration said.