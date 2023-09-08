Bangladesh hopes Russia stamps out neo-fascism one more time

DHAKA, September 8. /TASS/. A Bangladeshi Soviet Alumni Association representative at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Dhaka expressed hope that Russia would give the world a second Victory Day over neo-fascism.

"I believe that I am a product of the Soviet Union. I would really like to ask you to convey [Russian President] Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin sincere wishes from me personally, and to tell him that we know that the Soviet Union gave mankind Victory Day on May 9. And when we were students, we celebrated Victory Day with gusto! We really want Russia to give the world a second Victory Day - over neo-fascism," Mizanur Rahman, who is also a professor of international law at the University of Dhaka, told the Russian Foreign Minister.

"I will definitely convey it," Lavrov replied.

The meeting was held at the Russian Embassy in Bangladesh.

The Russian Foreign Minister paid his first visit to Bangladesh on September 7-8.