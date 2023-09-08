US counts on joint statement of G20 summit — White House

WASHINGTON, September 8. /TASS/. The United States expects leaders of the G20 group of nations to adopt a joint statement during their upcoming summit in New Delhi, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has told reporters.

"Our coordinators have been working all day and all night the last few days on the joint statement. The United States come into these with immense goodwill towardsconsensus and in that we bring a spirit of compromise to a lot of the different issues that are contentious so that we can find a text that everybody can live with," he said. "I'm not going to personally characterize the Chinese position in the room and the Russian position in the room."

"I will say that the United States is ready to do our part to deliver a joint statement and we think there is a joint statement to be made," the White House official added.