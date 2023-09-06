G20 members fail to nail down wording on Ukraine while preparing declaration — Reuters

NEW DELHI, September 6. /TASS/. The G20 (Group of Twenty) member states failed to agree on certain wording surrounding the situation in Ukraine when preparing a declaration for the upcoming summit in New Delhi, Reuters reported citing some sources in the Indian government.

The wording on the Russia-Ukraine conflict in the G20 leaders' declaration has not been agreed upon by the member countries, the agency referred to the source as saying.

India has held the G20 presidency since December 1, 2022. The summit in New Delhi will be held on September 9-10 in person. Leaders of all G20 countries and nine other states (Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, Nigeria, the Netherlands, Spain, the UAE, Oman and Singapore) have been invited to the summit. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will represent the Russian delegation in New Delhi.