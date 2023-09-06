Washington notified Moscow about Blinken’s visit to Kiev in advance — diplomatic source

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Washington notified Moscow about US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s ‘Kiev voyage’ in advance, a diplomatic source told TASS.

"Washington notified Moscow about Blinken’s Kiev voyage in advance," the source said, commenting on the White House’s claim that the US "does not consider it necessary to notify the Russian Federation about its officials’ plans to visit Ukraine."

According to The Washington Post the Secretary of State will stay in Ukraine for two days and will discuss combating corruption, among other things. On Wednesday evening, Blinken will meet with US Secretary of State Vladimir Zelensky, Strana.ua reported citing a source in the Ukrainian presidential office.