Russian embassy in Denmark to suspend consular services for citizens due to staff cutbacks

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. The Russian embassy in Denmark will stop accepting applications or documents pertaining to all consular issues in the wake of Copenhagen’s decision to cut the number of staff at the Russian diplomatic mission, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s consulate department reported in a statement on its Telegram channel.

Earlier, Denmark made the decision to slash the number of Russian diplomats at the Russian embassy in Copenhagen from 15 to five, to bring their number in line with the number of Danish staff at Denmark’s diplomatic mission in Moscow. The Russian Foreign Ministry slammed the move as yet another hostile decision on the part of Denmark.

"In the wake of an unprecedented decision by the authorities in Denmark, the consulate department of the Russian embassy in Denmark will have to halt its operations," the ministry said, citing the Russian embassy in Copenhagen. Work is currently underway to maintain the provision of consular services to Russian citizens, the statement says.

Meanwhile, the issuance of passports, visas, requests, certificates and other documents will continue until September 25, 2023, and all applications filed earlier will be processed.