Turkey ready to help mediate settlement for Ukraine — Erdogan

SOCHI, September 4. /TASS/. Turkey is ready to assume the role of a mediator in the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said following talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Sochi.

"We are determined to continue our efforts to establish lasting peace, stability and prosperity in our region. We have previously acted as a host country for direct talks between the parties to the conflict. We are, as before, ready to do our best in this matter and act as a mediator," he said.

According to Erdogan, the possibility of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine depends on Kiev.

"Ukraine in order to take joint steps with Russia certainly needs to soften its position," the Turkish president said.

Erdogan previously repeatedly said that Ankara supports a resumption of talks between Moscow and Kiev in the Istanbul format. The talks took place last March, but Ukraine sabotaged the agreements that were reached then. He also said Turkey was ready to host any future talks between the Russian and Ukrainian presidents. Before this visit to Russia by the Turkish president, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed Ukrainian settlement with his counterparts in Kiev on August 25 and Moscow from August 31-September 1.