Turkey agrees to supply Russian grain as flour to poor countries — Erdogan

SOCHI, September 4. /TASS/. Agreements have been reached with Russian President Vladimir Putin on processing and dispatching Russian grain to poor countries. President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

"We have discussed with Mr. Putin the initiative of grain shipments to poor countries. We agree to carry out this work. It was agreed we will be able to ship Russian grain processed into flour to poor countries," the Turkish leader said.

"The Qatari side said it is ready to participate in the Qatar - Russia - Turkey format in the project of delivering Russian grain processed into flour to the poor countries, and provide financial support for this effort," Erdogan noted.

Regarding participation of Turkey in this project, Ankara "is ready to everything needed from it," the President added.