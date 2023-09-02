Lawyers demand French diplomats get access to wife, children of Gabon’s president

PARIS, September 2. /TASS/. Lawyers of Sylvia Bongo, the wife of arrested Gabonese President Ali Bongo Ondimba, are demanding that French diplomats get access to her and her children as she has a French passport, Agence France-Presse reported.

According to the report, her son Noureddine Bongo Valentin, who may have been a victim of kidnapping, is particularly in need of consular access.

The lawyers have also filed a complaint with a Paris court against the illegal detention of the president's wife. "Mrs. Valentin, married to Bongo, has been deprived of her liberty since the August 30, 2023 mutiny along with her youngest son Jalil. No political considerations justify this violence and this imprisonment, which were carried out outside any legal framework. We are concerned for their health and safety," the news agency quoted a statement from the lawyers as saying.