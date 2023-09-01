Ukrainian president to address UN General Assembly on September 19

UNITED NATIONS, September 1. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is expected to address the High-Level Week of the United Nations General Assembly on the morning of September 19, according to a program of the UNGA session released at the UN headquarters.

Per tradition, the Brazilian president will make an address to open the High-Level Week on September 19, then followed by an address from the US president. The leaders of Turkey, South Africa, Hungary, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan are also expected to address the event on its first day.

The program is subject to change as countries may change the level of their representation and request that their addresses be rescheduled.

The UN General Assembly High-Level Week will take place in New York on September 19-25.