Denmark to reduce Russian embassy staff

STOCKHOLM, September 1. /TASS/. Denmark has decided to reduce the number of Russian diplomats in Copenhagen to equalize it with the number of Danish diplomats in Moscow, the Danish foreign ministry said on Friday.

"On 1 September, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark informed the Ambassador of the Russian Federation Vladimir Barbin that the staffing level of the Russian Embassy in Copenhagen must be reduced to a level corresponding to that of the Danish Embassy in Moscow. Specifically, this decision imposes a cap on the size of the Russian Embassy to a maximum of 5 diplomats and 20 administrative and technical staff," the ministry said in a press statement posted on its website.

"Throughout an extended period, Denmark and Russia have conducted negotiations regarding the issuance of visa to Danish staff of the Danish Embassy in Moscow in order to maintain well-functioning embassies in Denmark and Russia. These negotiations have failed to achieve any results, as the Russian side repeatedly has attempted to include visa requests for Russian intelligence officers as part of these negotiations," it said, adding that the reduction must be completed by September 29, 2023.