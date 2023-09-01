UNSC to hold open debate on Ukraine on September 20

UNITED NATIONS, September 1. /TASS/. The United Nations Security Council will hold open debate on Ukraine during the General Assembly high-level week on September 20, according to the program of work for this month that was released on Friday.

The presidency in September came over to Albania. The program features the topic as follows: "Maintenance of international peace and security: Upholding the purposes and principles of the UN Charter through effective multilateralism: Maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine."

Although the level of representation is not specified, it is expected to be a ministerial meeting.

US Permanent Representative to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said earlier that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky could be expected to take part in the high-level week.