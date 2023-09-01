{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Coup attempt in Niger

Agreement with rebels in Niger to be reached only if they give up — Foreign Minister

Hassoumi Massaoudou said the ECOWAS sanctions would be accompanied by military intervention unless the plotters refused to cede power

MADRID, September 1. /TASS/. An agreement with the rebels who have seized power in Niger will be reached only if and when they agree to leave, the foreign minister in the government of the deposed president, Hassoumi Massaoudou, told the El Pais newspaper in an interview.

"They (the rebels - TASS) must give up power and reinstate President [Mohamed] Bazoum. No settlement is expected without Bazoum's return to the post of the president. The only condition facing the rebels is they must give up," Massaoudou noted.

He said sanctions by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) would be accompanied by military intervention unless the plotters refused to cede power. As soon as the rebels drop their claims to power, the government will be ready to discuss their fate, Massaoudou added.

In late July, a group of military officers from the presidential guard mutinied in Niger and announced Bazoum's removal from power. The rebels formed the National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland, led by the Guard’s commander Abdourahmane Tchiani, to govern the country. ECOWAS, in which Niger's membership was suspended, imposed sanctions on the mutineers and demanded that they release Bazoum, threatening to use force otherwise.

Armenia–Azerbaijan conflict
Armenian Defense Ministry says fighting continues on border with Azerbaijan continues
Earlier on Friday, it was reported that two Armenian servicemen were killed and one was wounded as a result of Azerbaijani shelling
Syrian troops backed by Russian Aerospace Forces attack terrorist positions in Idlib
The militant headquarters, as well as equipment and ammunition, are reported to have been destroyed; "dozens of terrorists were killed or wounded"
Russian troops repel four attacks of Ukrainian assault groups in Krasny Liman area
According to Spokesman Alexander Savchuk, the battlegroup’s air defense systems shot down three drones and a HIMARS munition
Putin to hold open lesson, participate in school opening on Day of Knowledge
Traditionally, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will also participate in Day of Knowledge celebrations
Serbia hoping no one dares attack TurkStream gas pipeline, president says
"There is no sign that this is a possibility and I am confident that no one will dream of doing that," Aleksandar Vucic added
Bolivia ready to offer lithium, food to BRICS countries — president
In his words, BRICS currently has "greater influence than the G7 from the economic point of view," that is why his country has applied to join
London monitors Russian Navy ships near UK waters
The post on the Royal Navy's social network account, captioned "Watching every move," is accompanied by photos of alleged Russian ships
Explosions heard in Ukraine’s Vinnitsa Region
No other details are known at this point
Moscow authorities, defense ministry team up to defend capital from drones — Moscow mayor
"Last year, we built the largest and most powerful defense line for our military in the special operation zone. This year, a lot has been done to defend Moscow from drones and terror attacks, which the Ukrainian government has been staging on almost a daily basis," the mayor said
Putin guaranteed fully compensation of Ukrainian grain portion — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat also quoted Putin’s words regarding free of charge provision of 50,000 metric tons of grain to each of six poorest African nations
Lavrov discusses upcoming ministerial meeting with ambassador of Caspian littoral states
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the sides exchanged views on a wide range of issues of comprehensive cooperation between the five littoral nations
Russian Air Defense Troops destroy Ukrainian aircraft-type drone over Lyubertsy
It is reported that there were no casualties or damage
ECOWAS refutes reports of suggesting transition period for Niger
"The demand of the Authority of ECOWAS is clear: the military authorities in Niger must restore constitutional order immediately by liberating and reinstating H.E. Excellency President Mohamed Bazoum," the statement says
Administrative building, house damaged in drone attack on Kursk Region
The governor said that specialists are working at the scene to assess damage
UN chief says no end in sight for Ukrainian conflict
"I think that we are not yet there, and it’s why it is so important to take measures to reduce the dramatic negative impacts <...> in relation to the world," Antonio Guterres noted
Nigerien rebels suspend activities of international organizations in 'zones of operations'
"All activities and or movements in the zones of operations are temporarily suspended," AFP quoted the ministry as saying in a statement
Gazprom sets long-term goals when developing gas production, gas transmission system — CEO
The company is developing a gas production center on the Yamal peninsula and has begun developing the Neocomian-Jurassic deposits of the Bovanenkovskoye field
Lavrov offers Fidan to discuss issues to be reviewed during Putin’s meeting with Erdogan
"Of course, in addition to the bilateral agenda, we have a very rich dialogue and practical cooperation on regional and international affairs," the Russian foreign minister underscored
Kiev troops fire incendiary rockets towards Donetsk
"The city of Donetsk: three MLRS rockets (incendiary) fired," the mission said
Lukashenko slams NATO exercises near Belarusian borders as 'provocative'
According to the Belarusian president, NATO countries justify their actions with some threats allegedly emanating from the territory of Belarus
Russia’s latest strategic sub begins transit to permanent base on Pacific coast — source
It was reported in January that the Generalissimus Suvorov had made a transit from Severodvinsk to its temporary base in the Northern Fleet
Haikou Airport in Hainan to open new international routes
The airport will open flights to Vientiane, Moscow, Jeddah and other cities
Failed counteroffensive now Zelensky's problem, causing friction with US — former premier
Nikolay Azarov noted that the discouraging lack of progress in Ukraine’s "counteroffensive" has exposed the underlying tensions between Kiev and Washington, on whose help Ukraine depends
Two patients, flown to Moscow after gas station blast, remain in critical condition
The health condition of two more patients who had to be airlifted to Moscow is now satisfactory
Russia’s TASS news agency marks its 119th anniversary on Friday
Every day, TASS publishes around 3,000 news items and some 700 photos and videos from its correspondents in Russia and abroad
Paks-2 nuclear power plant project enters construction phase — Hungary’s Foreign Minister
Preparations are underway to start construction of second stage installations of the power plant under the design of Russia’s Rosatom state corporation
VTB Group posts $3.3 bln profit for 7M, expects over $4 bln for FY 2023
Despite a notable increase in the key rate in the middle of August to 12% per annum, the group does not change its annual targets, Dmitry Pianov said
Snipers becoming priority target for enemy in special military op — Pacific Fleet officer
The sharpshooter unit commander also pointed out that the operational combat concept followed by NATO units called for using tanks to destroy the targets
Top diplomat says EU not considering any peace initiatives other than Zelensky’s plan
Other plans, put forward by China, Brazil and African nations, have been pushed aside, Josep Borrell stressed
As BRICS gains power, Americans will go broke — US Congress member
Taylor Greene is convinced that as the countries that she mentioned are growing more powerful, the US dollar will be weakened
Over 10 planes head to backup airports due to restrictions in Moscow
Currently all three Moscow airports and Zhukovsky airport are operating normally
PREVIEW: Exercises of CSTO Collective Force to begin in Belarus
The drills will be held at six military training grounds in Belarus
Russia, Turkey discuss West's obligations for restoration of grain deal — Lavrov
The top Russian diplomat also recalled the position voiced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on the conditions for resuming the deal
Russian MFA praises cooperation with Beijing in ensuring law and order along border
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, "effective cooperation between the relevant agencies facilitated efforts to keep the border situation calm"
Press review: Putin likely to visit China in October and military stages coup in Gabon
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 31st
Russian forces in Zaporozhye area capture 2 to 9 Ukrainian troops every attack — governor
Yevgeny Balitsky said that the enemy throws into battle a large number of inexperienced people who have nothing to do with military career
Russian Buk-M3 system hits Ukrainian aerial attack weapon in Krasny Liman area
According to the ministry this system destroyed more than 40 aerial targets, including Byaraktar drones and HIMARS rockets
Roscosmos posts satellite image of TASS building on news agency’s 119th anniversary
The image was captured by the Resurs-P satellite
Ambassador calls on US to return 'every single piece' of property stolen from Russia
Anatoly Antonov recalled that exactly six years ago, on August 31, 2017, the US administration "took a new round of unprecedented measures to restrict the activities of Russian diplomatic and consular missions in the United States and, in fact, further curtail bilateral ties"
US unwillingness to end Ukraine conflict behind talk of Zelensky’s ‘formula’ — Lavrov
"The problem, however, is that the US has no intention of ending the conflict," he said
Kadyrov slams US sanctions against his mother as 'cynical disregard for ethical norms'
"The entire world knows that she is engaged only in charitable activities," the Chechen leader added
Russia’s grain proposal to Turkey interesting, but politically complicated — source
The initial variant of the grain deal reportedly remains the least risky option for Turkey, that is why the country "will continue to facilitate a compromise between the sides"
Burkina Faso president meets with Russian delegation led by deputy defense minister
The sides discussed bilateral military and defense cooperation, including its present state and future prospects
EU fails to unblock another European Peace Facility tranche for Ukraine
However, Josep Borrell expressed hope that the tranche would be unblocked next week
Lavrov reiterates Russia’s commitment to opposing nuclear war
"That said, the most important goal currently is for each nuclear power to remain committed to this understanding and exercise maximum restraint," Russian Foreign Minister concluded
French ambassador to Niger loses diplomatic immunity — report
"The diplomatic visas held by him and his family members are revoked. The security forces have been instructed to initiate the expulsion process," said the diplomatic note that was sent to the French Foreign Ministry
Expectations Russia-West relations may return to where they were futile — Lavrov
The experience of the past 30 years, the foreign minister recalled, has proved that the West "will abuse all the agreements that have been reached without hesitation at any moment when it wants to hamstring competitors"
UN chief says his proposals on grain deal resumption take Russian concerns into account
"And I believe that working seriously, we can have a positive solution for everybody, for the Ukraine, for the Russian Federation," Antonio Guterres said
Borrell’s threats to take medical supplies away from Russians reek of 'Nazism' — diplomat
The EU top diplomat is trying to convince himself that anti-Russian sanctions are working "precisely against Russia," Maria Zakharova noted
Kiev troops shelled DPR territory 44 times in past day, ten civilians injured
As a result, six houses were damaged in the DPR cities of Donetsk and Gorlovka
Another drone intercepted while trying to approach Moscow — mayor
In his words, no damage or casualties have been reported
Ukraine’s Zelensky wants 160 F-16 fighters from West
"Today we have agreements on 50-60 airplanes," the Ukrainian leader said
West’s overall aid to Kiev over year of special operation exceeds $160 bln — Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister noted that the west "is seeking to eliminate Russia as a serious geopolitical rival"
Brent oil price on ICE tops $87 per barrel first time since August 11
Futures for WTI crude oil for October delivery rose by 2.45%
National Guard discovers 32 tons of explosives, arrests 28 Ukrainian accomplices in LPR
More than 415,000 small arms ammunition, over 10,000 artillery and 517 mines were found, the statement said
Medvedev points to risk of emergence of new artificial viruses
The politician stressed that the Pentagon had set up dozens of specialized biolabs and centers around Russia
Air defense thwarts another attempted Ukrainian drone attack in Bryansk Region
It is noted that, previously, Kiev made three attempts to attack Russian facilities with drones
About half of Ukrainians left their country, Russian Security Council’s Medvedev says
The politician noted that a total of up to 7.1 million people had come from Ukraine to live in Russia
ECOWAS proposes nine-month transition period to Nigerien military
It is pointed out that ECOWAS sanctions on Niger would not be eased without "positive adjustments" on the part of the military officers who had taken power in the country
Russia to announce oil cuts to foreign markets next week — Deputy PM
In March, Russia began to voluntarily cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day from its February average volume
Kiev loses over 150 troops in failed attack in Zaporozhye area — regional head
From 7:30 a.m. in the morning, the enemy’s brigades numbering about 200 troops attempted to penetrate Rabotino from the northern direction on lightly armored and motor vehicles, Yevgeny Balitsky said
EU must get ready to accept 10 new member states — Borrell
The official called to define political goals in order to provide a new impetus to this process and called on the EU to get ready to accept 10 new member states
Ukrainian military confirms loss of two of its Mi-8 helicopters
It is noted that investigators are working to establish the details and circumstances of what happened
Ten DPR civilians injured by Ukrainian strikes — Acting DPR Head Pushilin
According to Pushilin, six houses in Kievsky and Kirovsky districts of Donetsk and in Gorlovka were damaged
Kiev loses about 200 troops in Zaporozhye battles overnight — regional governor
The situation in the area of Rabotino remains tense, Yevgeny Balitsky said
Ukraine may get its first ten Abrams tanks in mid-September
According to the report, the tanks have already been delivered to Germany and will be delivered to Ukraine after repairs
Work on organizing free grain supplies from Russia to Africa begins, Lavrov says
According to the top diplomat, Russia plans to deliver up to 50,000 tons of grain to each state
Kiev eradicating Orthodox culture on orders of Anglo-Saxons — Russian Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova underlines that the international community and relevant international religious organizations have been "disgracefully silent"
NASA publishes image of Moon crater, presumably created by Luna-25’s fall
The image of the crater was published on NASA’s website
Uzbekistan enjoys well-deserved authority on world stage — Putin
The Russian head of state pointed out that relations between the countries are successfully developing in the spirit of strategic partnership and alliance
Russian troops destroy two Ukrainian assault groups in Zaporozhye area — governor
"The enemy increasingly shows the clear signs of fatigue, which can be primarily explained by well-coordinated actions of our units," Yevgeny Balitsky added
Ukrainian army attacks Verbovoye in attempts to surround Rabotino — politician
"Currently, if they go deeper into Rabotino, they come under fire, so they are exerting the maximum efforts in Verbovoye in an attempt to penetrate the frontline," Vladimir Rogov said
Gorbachev left 'indelible mark' on Russian history, Kremlin spokesman says
Mikhail Gorbachev passed away on August 30, 2022, at the age of 91
West has no intention to negotiate with Russia — Lavrov about meetings on Ukraine
At the same time, Russian Foreign Minister noted that Russia's approach was "consistent and fully transparent"
Russian Air Defense Troops destroy Ukrainian drone over Belgorod Region
Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov confirmed the information, adding that there were no casualties or damage
Russia's special military op helping establish justice, multipolarity in world — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister added that the countries of the Global South no longer wanted to live by the rules that the "golden billion" imposed on everyone else
Cabinet prepares new measures for Russian aviation sector support — PM
"This sector is critical to achieve technological sovereignty and economic growth of the entire country, and to accomplish tasks set by the Russian President," Mikhail Mishustin stressed
Russia bans entry for MPs with Moldovan ruling party in response to expulsion of diplomats
It is noted that twenty Moldovan nationals have been banned from entering Russia
China to impose retaliatory sanctions against US for lying about Tibet — diplomat
Wang Wenbin urged the US to "respect facts, change course and stop spreading misleading information about Tibet and using the issue of the region to interfere in China's internal affairs"
Russia urges UN rights officials to condemn Estonia’s discriminatory initiative
According to the statement, "tens of thousands of the country’s residents and taxpayers will be subjected to straightforward discrimination only because their free opinions and beliefs may differ from the Tallinn government’s ideas and policies"
Canada blacklists three Moscow courts, 15 Russian individuals
Among the individuals there are First Deputy Justice Minister Yevgeny Zabarchuk, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Eduard Kaburneyev, Investigative Committee deputy chairpersons Sergey Goryainov and Yelena Leonenko
Astana expects Putin to visit Kazakhstan in fall, Kazakh embassy says
Dauren Abaev pointed out that trust-based, honest and intense dialogue between the two countries’ leaders was a vivid example of the strategic nature of cooperation
West pushing everyone towards WWIII, ignoring signals from Moscow – Medvedev
The Deputy Head of the Security Council of the Russian Federation commented on the thesis that Russia's harsh reaction to the Georgian aggression in 2008 should have been a clear signal to the United States and NATO countries about the need to heed Moscow's concerns
Ukrainian pilots to train for 4-6 months in Denmark, 1-2 years in UK
"The pilots that we sent to Denmark are ready, they have flight time, they have combat experience, but on Soviet-made planes only. They need to train for different vehicles, the F-16s, and that would take some time," Ukrainian air force spokesman Yuri Ignat said
Over 40 flights delayed in Moscow airports
Two flights have been delayed and one cancelled in Zhukovsky
Russian forces improve forward edge positions in Kupyansk area over past day
It is reported that Russian forces repulsed six Ukrainian army attacks in the Donetsk area, destroying roughly 365 enemy troops over the past day
Russia cripples Ukrainian military command, intel centers in overnight precision strike
Russian forces repulsed three Ukrainian army attacks in the Kupyansk area, eliminating roughly 100 enemy troops over the past day, the ministry reported
Kremlin spokesman dismisses Ukraine’s claims Russia is out to cause famine in Africa
Dmitry Peskov emphasized that Russia had nothing to do with the shortages of grain and foods on the African continent
Nigerien activists to go on sit-down strike demanding withdrawal of French troops
"Our movement, in cooperation with other civil society institutions, has made a decision to organize a three-day sit-down strike starting from Friday, September 1," the movement’s coordinator Abdoulaye Seydou said
Blasts heard in Ukraine’s Zhitomir Region
The local authorities are yet to comment on the report
Putin finds idea of creating new transport corridor via Mongolia to China 'interesting'
As Mikhail Kotyukov explained, this corridor could become one of the shortest transport routes from the Trans-Siberian Railway to the most economically developed regions of Western China
Lavrov sees no prospects for Ukraine talks between Russia, West
Russian Foreign Minister pointed out that Russia viewed "the Westerners’ hypocritical calls for talks" as "a tactical ploy"
Russian forces sink boat with six Ukrainian militants in Kherson area
The Russian military also eliminated two Ukrainian army positions in the island zone and an enemy temporary deployment site in the Kakhovka direction
Russian airborne troops repel Ukraine’s attack west of Artyomovsk
"The enemy was demoralized and retreated leaving their dead and wounded in the forest," the Russian defense ministry said
Russia has no wish to kill dollar, US no longer ensures its role — Lavrov
Moscow will expand relations with those countries that "are ready for this on the basis of equal rights and search for a fair balance of interests," the head of Russian diplomacy stressed
Unidentified target detected, shot down above west Russia’s Pskov
According to the governor, measures to neutralize the target were undertaken immediately
Man with Russian-German citizenship arrested in Cyprus on US request — Justice Department
According to the Department of Justice, Petrov "allegedly participated in an illicit procurement network" which "illegally procured large quantities of US-sourced sensitive microelectronics" for a Russian company after the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine
Kiev troops shelled DPR territory 34 times over past day firing 115 munitions
Thirteen residential buildings were damaged as the result of the Ukrainian military’s shelling
