Yerevan claims Azerbaijani forces opened intensive fire on border with Armenia

YEREVAN, September 1. /TASS/. The Armenian Defense Ministry has said that early this morning, Azerbaijan's armed forces opened intensive fire toward Armenian positions near the village of Sotk in the Gegharkunik province.

"The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, periodically spreading disinformation on August 31 and thereby creating an information basis for another provocation, on September 1, starting from 07:50 (08:50 a.m. Moscow time - TASS), opened intense fire on Armenian positions located in the Sotk," the defense agency said in a statement published on its website.

The ministry added that Azerbaijan’s forces also use mortars in shelling attacks.