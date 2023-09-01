Russia’s grain proposal to Turkey interesting, but politically complicated — source

ANKARA, September 1. /TASS/. Russia’s proposal to deliver one million metric tons of grain to Turkey for its subsequent processing into wheat and delivery to countries in need is interesting to Ankara, but requires a study by political experts, a source in Turkey’s political circles has told TASS.

"This proposal is interesting to Ankara, including because of Qatar’s potential participation. The foreign minister of Turkey received more detailed information about this initiative in Moscow, and Ankara will examine it. However, certain political moments may hinder its implementation," the source said.

"Turkey is still trying to resolve the grain issue with the UN participation. Besides, some of Ankara’s western allies may dislike an independent initiative of this kind," he continued.

In his opinion, the initial variant of the grain deal remains the least risky option for Turkey, that is why the country "will continue to facilitate a compromise between the sides, so that Russia could return to these agreements."

On August 31 in Moscow, talks were held between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan who, among other things, discussed the grain deal. Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry noted that the two top diplomats intended to work on the parameters of implementing an initiative to arrange deliveries of one million tons of Russian grain at a discount to Turkey, with Qatar then financing the processing of such supplies at Turkish companies for subsequent shipment to the neediest countries.

The Black Sea grain deal ceased to function on July 17. After agreeing several times since the inception of the grain deal in July 2022 to extend the agreement to provide a shipping corridor across the Black Sea for vessels carrying Ukrainian grain, Moscow reiterated that the Russia-related provisions of the accords on the removal of obstacles to agricultural exports were never implemented. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Russian side would consider resurrecting the Black Sea Grain Initiative as soon as all obligations to Moscow were fulfilled.