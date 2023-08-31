Kim Jong-un orders fine-tuning practice strikes to spark socio-political chaos among enemy

TOKYO, August 31. /TASS/. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has instructed the military to focus on practicing "sensitive strikes" against enemies, including those that could foment "socio-political and economic chaos" during drills, the North Korean Central News Agency reported.

Kim stressed that such a "sensitive strike" is necessary at the very beginning of an operation to "undermine the spirit of the enemies, disrupt their struggle and paralyze their will and ability to wage war." He also pointed out the need for "simultaneous and successive super-powerful strikes on the enemy's leading military command posts, ports, operational airfields and other important military facilities, the main elements for creating socio-political and economic chaos."

According to the North Korean leader, the military must also be capable of seizing the strategic initiative through combined attacks, conducting offensive operations at the front and disorganizing the enemy's rear.

Kim issued the relevant instructions during a visit to the Control Center of the General Staff of the Korean People's Army (KPA), where tactical nuclear strikes were practiced with the simulated destruction of command posts and airfields on the territory of South Korea. They are being conducted in response to the joint US-South Korea Ulchi Freedom Shield maneuvers. According to the North Korean side, Seoul and Washington are rehearsing a scenario of a preventive nuclear strike against North Korea.