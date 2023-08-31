Ben Wallace steps down as Great Britain’s defense chief

LONDON, August 31. /TASS/. Ben Wallace resigned as British Secretary of State for Defense, a post he has held since July 2019, according to his resignation letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, which was posted on the UK government’s website on Thursday.

Wallace announced his intention to step down in July amid a Cabinet reshuffle being planned by Sunak. Then, Britain’s defense chief said he was tired of politics. In his letter, he explained that he would now want to "invest in the parts of life" that he has neglected, and "to explore new opportunities."

"The Ministry of Defense is back on the path to being once again world class with world class people," Wallace said in his letter. He reflected that the Ministry of Defense is now more modern and better funded. "I know you agree with me that we must not return to the days where Defense was viewed as a discretionary spend by Government and savings were achieved by hollowing out. I genuinely believe that over the next decade the world will get more insecure and more unstable. We both (Wallace and Sunak - TASS) share the belief that now is the time to invest [in defense]," he added.