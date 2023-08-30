China abstains during voting resolution on Mali after instructions from Beijing — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, August 31. /TASS/. China abstained during the voting on the draft resolution on Mali due to technical reasons after receiving relevant instructions from Beijing, China’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dai Bing said on Wednesday.

"China abstained due to technical reasons because we have received relevant instructions from our capital. In general, we support and understand proposals in the Russia-initiated resolution," he said at a UN Security Council meeting on Mali.

Two draft resolutions on extending the anti-Malian sanctions were put for voting at the meeting. The Russian draft suggested that the sanctions be extended for one more year but this should be the last such extension. The Western draft also provided for a one-year extension of the sanctions, did not mention that this is the last such extension.

Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya suggested that additional consultations be held to reach a consensus on this matter.

The UN Security Council first voted the Western draft. Russia voted against, China abstained, while other Security Council members supported the document. The resolution was not passed because Russia used its right to veto. During the voting on the Russian draft, Russia voted for, Japan was against, while others, including China, abstained.