MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military command has to pay special attention to three frontline areas in the east due to the persisting tense situation, Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander Alexander Syrsky said on Wednesday.

"The situation on the eastern front remains tense," the Ukrainian military media center quoted Syrsky as saying on its Telegram channel.

As the Ukrainian military commander specified, "special attention is paid to work" in the Artyomovsk, Kupyansk and Krasny Liman areas.

Ukrainian media outlets have reported recently that the country’s military command has to redeploy reserves from the south to the east as the positions of Kiev’s forces may be breached in the Kupyansk and Artyomovsk frontline areas.

As The New York Times reported, American and other Western officials say that Ukraine’s troops are too spread out along several frontline areas, calling this a major reason for Kiev’s faltering counteroffensive and insistently recommend Ukraine to concentrate its main forces solely on the southern front, "even if the Ukrainians lose more soldiers and equipment in the process."

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky admitted that Kiev could not redeploy main forces to the southern front over the risk of losing territories in the east.