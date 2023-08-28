Ukrainian Air Force may start using F-16 jets next spring — top defense official

BERLIN, August 28. /TASS/. Ukrainian Defense Minister Alexey Reznikov believes that the F-16 fighter jets promised by the West could be used by Ukrainian pilots for the first time next spring.

"I would say it could happen next spring, because we have started training courses for our pilots, engineers and technicians," Reznikov told the Bild newspaper. He added, however, that it would be necessary to prepare the infrastructure for the planes in Ukraine. "This will probably take at least six months, maybe a little longer," the minister pointed out.

At the same time, Reznikov said that the use of F-16 fighters would be a "serious turning point" in the conflict. As of today, according to Bild, air superiority belongs to Russia. According to the top Ukrainian security offical, the situation will change with the delivery of F-16 fighter jets.

On August 20, the country's president Vladimir Zelensky said he has reached a "breakthrough agreement" with Amsterdam on the delivery of 42 F-16 fighter jets. Denmark also agreed to transfer 19 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, six of which will arrive before the New Year. The Danish Air Force has about 30 fighter jets that will be decommissioned when the country switches to the more modern F-35 jets. The Dutch Air Force has 42 of such planes.

Commander of US Air Forces in Europe and Africa General James Hecker said earlier at a meeting with a Washington-based group of military observers, in which TASS participates, that it could take up to five years to prepare Ukrainian F-16 squadrons for participation in combat operations. At the same time, according to him, the transfer of aircraft by the West will not radically change the course of hostilities in Kiev's favor.