Kyrgyz, Tajik military arrived in Belarus to take part in Combat Brotherhood drills

MINSK, August 27. /TASS/. Military contingents from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have arrived in Belarus to take part in the joint drills the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Combat Brotherhood-2023, the Belarusian defense ministry said on Sunday.

"Military contingents from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have arrived at the airfield of the 61st airbase in Baranovichi. They will take part in the Combat Brotherhood-2023 joint strategic drills," it said.

The drills will be held in Belarus from September 1 through 6. The drills are envisioned as a joint exercise with the CSTO collective rapid reaction forces, dubbed Interaction-2023, formulating missions and tasks involving the application of the CSTO collective security system’s forces and equipment for settling a hypothetical crisis situation in the CSTO Eastern-European collective security region. Several special drills are planned under the aegis of the Combat Brotherhood-2023 exercise: Search-2023 will involve personnel and resources from CSTO member states’ military intelligence units; Echelon-2023 will use manpower and assets from CSTO (Collective Forces) military logistics units; and Barrier-2023 will involve a joint formation of the CSTO radiological, chemical and biological protection force and medical support units.