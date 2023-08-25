Putin, Erdogan to discuss gas hub, Akkuyu together with grain deal at upcoming meeting

ANKARA, August 25. /TASS/. The issue of the gas hub creation in Turkey and the construction of the Akkuyu NPP may become one of the main subjects at the upcoming talks between Russian and Turkish presidents, Vladimir Putin and Tayyip Erdogan, a source in Ankara told TASS.

"Apart from the grain deal the leaders may discuss the gas hub as one of prior issues. Moreover, they are expected to discuss the construction of the Akkuyu NPP in Turkey. Ankara places a high priority on those projects," the source said.

Earlier, a diplomatic source in Turkey told TASS that the meeting between Putin and Erdogan was planned in Sochi, with September 4 mentioned as a possible date.

On August 3, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the date and location for a meeting between Russian and Turkish presidents would be agreed upon through diplomatic channels. A day earlier, Peskov said that the place of the meeting would be negotiated, and it was not necessarily Turkey. Putin said that now was the time for him to be in the country, therefore it was difficult for him to make any visits, Peskov added.