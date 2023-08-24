Brazilian president calls for meeting between BRICS, G7

JOHANNESBURG, August 24. /TASS/. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called for a meeting between BRICS, a group that includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, and developed countries from the Group of Seven.

"Who knows, maybe we will get together one day: the BRICS bloc and the G7 bloc. It would be a great meeting to discuss trade, scientific and technological progress and democracy," he said at a news conference following the BRICS summit in Johannesburg.

Lula da Silva said on August 22 that BRICS was not going to engage in rivalry with other international organizations such as the Group of Seven, or G7, or the Group of Twenty, or G20.