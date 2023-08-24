BRICS favors UN reform, greater role of developing countries in UNSC — declaration

JOHANNESBURG /South Africa/, August 24. /TASS/. The BRICS countries are in favor of the UN reform and vow support for the expansion of the developing countries' representation in the UN Security Council, as well as the aspiration of Brazil, India and South Africa to play greater roles in the UNSC, reads the final declaration of the 15th BRICS summit, which has ended in South Africa.

"We support a comprehensive reform of the UN, including its Security Council, with a view to making it more democratic, representative, effective and efficient, and to increase the representation of developing countries in the Council's memberships so that it can adequately respond to prevailing global challenges and support the legitimate aspirations of emerging and developing countries from Africa, Asia and Latin America, including Brazil, India and South Africa, to play a greater role in international affairs, in particular in the United Nations, including its Security Council," the Johannesburg-2 declaration says.

The UN Security Council consists of 15 countries, of which 5 (Russia, Great Britain, China, US and France) are permanent members, and 10 are non-permanent members, elected for two years. Earlier, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that most UN countries recognize the need for reforming the Security Council. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the UNSC should be expanded to incorporate representatives of Asia, Africa and Latin America, and not Western countries.