Russian, South African top diplomats discuss cooperation on international platforms

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor during a meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg discussed the need to coordinate the countries’ actions in the UN, BRICS and other international platforms.

"The sides touched upon various aspects of the Russia-South Africa strategic partnership, including the strengthening of the political, trade and economic and humanitarian ties. The sides pointed to the determination of the two countries to further coordinate actions in the UN, BRICS and other platforms on the topical issues of the international and regional agenda," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry pointed out that Lavrov highly praised South Africa’s efforts in presiding over BRICS and emphasized that the meeting in Johannesburg will be "a very important step forward on the way to deepening interaction in the BRICS-Africa format.".