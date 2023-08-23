BRICS should counter economic threats, severance of ties — Xi Jinping

JOHANNESBURG, August 23. /TASS/. BRICS member countries should stand against economic threats and actions that sever international ties and supply chains, Chinese President Xi Jinping said.

"The countries of the group should follow the path of development together, oppose the breaking off of ties and disruption of supply chains, as well as economic threats" emanating from some countries, he said at the plenary session of the BRICS summit.

The Chinese president called on the group’s members to deepen trade and economic cooperation.

"All countries have an inalienable right to development. It does not belong to a handful of states," he said.

Xi Jinping said the economic situation in the world is extremely unstable.

"The challenges faced by developing countries are becoming ever more serious," the Chinese president said.

He added that BRICS should be "a positive impetus in the conditions of instability."

BRICS includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The group is holding a summit in South Africa from August 22 to 24. Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking part in the event remotely. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov represents Russia in person.