Ukrainian troops shell Donetsk eight times in one hour

DONETSK, August 23. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces have shelled Donetsk eight times in one hour, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Issues Related to Ukrainian War Crimes (JCCC) said.

According to information posted on its Telegram channel, from 07:55 a.m. to 08:50 a.m. Moscow time, Ukrainian troops fired 23 155mm-caliber shells at Donetsk’s Kirovsky, Kuybyshevsky and Kievsky Districts. Information on casualties and destruction is being clarified.

In all, the DPR has been shelled 12 times today with 35 rounds fired.