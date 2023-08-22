Finnish president urges West not to try to change how BRICS members think

STOCKHOLM, August 22. /TASS/. The West should refrain from attempts to change the mindset of the BRICS members (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) and show respect for them instead of "highlighting flaws in their thinking," Finnish President Sauli Niinisto said during his annual address to the heads of Finnish diplomatic missions abroad.

The text of his speech is quoted on the website of the head of state.

"We must closely monitor what new initiatives the BRICS countries will put forward. Perhaps the West will not be happy with all of them. There is a battle for the souls of nations... Our contribution should not only consist of pointing out the shortcomings in the thinking of others. We must show, through words and actions, why others should see certain issues differently. In doing so, we do not always have to strive to change the mindset of other people. Sometimes it is equally important to show respect," Niinisto said.

The Finnish president also noted that "many countries would like to join the BRICS group" and acknowledged that "the creation of a force to counter the West" based on this alliance "is not without its merits."

The country’s BRICS Sherpa Anil Suklal said earlier that about 30 countries are interested in joining BRICS. Some of them have submitted formal applications, including Algeria, Bangladesh, Egypt and Ethiopia. The Indian newspaper Business Standard quoted its sources as saying that five countries could be admitted to BRICS at the summit in Johannesburg on August 22-24: Argentina, Egypt, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.