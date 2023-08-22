China ready to raise cooperation with South Africa to new level — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, August 22. /TASS/. China is ready to work with South Africa to push the comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination between the two countries to a new level, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at a meeting with his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria.

"Now that we are at a new historical juncture, our common wish is to pass on friendship from generation to generation, deepen and strengthen cooperation. This is also an important task that time has set before us. I am willing to work with Mr. President to push the China-South Africa comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination to a new level," the CCTV quoted the Chinese leader as saying.

The welcoming ceremony for Chinese President Xi Jinping, who arrived in South Africa on a state visit, was held at the Union Buildings government complex in Pretoria. It was presided over by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. The South African leader pointed out that there is a partnership between South Africa and China that is strategic in nature. "South Africa has a lot to learn from China on the road to development," Ramaphosa said.

At the end of the event, the two leaders moved on to talks. They are expected to result in a number of bilateral documents on various areas of cooperation.

Later, Xi Jinping will leave Pretoria for Johannesburg, where he will attend the BRICS Summit. The Chinese leader's state visit to South Africa will end with the conclusion of the summit on August 24.