Trump to surrender to authorities as part of Georgia election case on August 24 — CNN

NEW YORK, August 22. /TASS/. Former US President Donald Trump, charged in connection with a suspected plot to subvert the election results in the US state of Georgia, will surrender to the authorities on August 24, the day before the deadline to do so expires, CNN reported.

The date was coordinated by Trump’s lawyers and the district attorney’s office.

On that day, Trump will arrive in the Fulton County jail to undergo the formal arrest procedure: he will be searched, fingerprinted and have his mugshot taken. It will be the first case against Trump, where he will be required to post a bail of $200,000.

According to the CNN report, Republican Party presidential nominees will hold their debates on Wednesday evening, but Trump said he would not take part in them.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said earlier that Trump and other suspects are to surrender no later than August 25. "Keep in mind, defendants can turn themselves in at any time. The jail is open 24/7," the local sheriff’s office said.

A document published in the Fulton County court database notes that proceedings will begin on March 4, 2024. Willis also said that Trump and other suspects must arrive in court for the formal arraignment in early September.

Last week, a grand jury in the state of Georgia indicted former Trump and a number of his lawyers, assistants, staffers of his campaign headquarters and local Republican party members in the case of attempting to seek a review of the results of the 2020 presidential election. De-facto, they are suspected of setting up an organized group that tried to overturn the results of the polls. Charges against Trump in Georgia entail the punishment of at least 20 years in prison.