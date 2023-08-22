North Korea plans to launch satellite between August 24 and 31 – Kyodo

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The coast guard of Japan said it had been informed about North Korea’s plans to conduct a satellite launch between August 24 and August 31, the Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday.

The presumed launched is expected to be a retry of the failed launch in late May, which was expected to put a military reconnaissance satellite into the orbit.

On May 31, North Korea attempted to launch its first military reconnaissance satellite. The Chollima-1 rocket carrying the Malligyong-1 military reconnaissance satellite fell into the Yellow Sea due to second-stage engine issues and fuel instability. The North Korean authorities announced plans to carry out another launch in the near future after troubleshooting the relevant issues.