Export of electromechanical goods from China to BRICS states up 38% in January-July 2023

BEIJING, August 21. /TASS/. Export of electromechanical goods from China to other BRICS countries (Brazil, Russia, India, South Africa) increased by 38% in January-July in annual terms to 759.45 bln yuan ($105.49 bln at the current exchange rate), the General Administration of Customs of China reported.

BRICS member states purchase about two thirds of such products supplied by Beijing to foreign markets, according to the report. Meanwhile, export of battery-powered cars to BRICS states soared seven-fold in value terms in the reporting period.

BRICS comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The summit of BRICS members that is to be held in Johannesburg on August 22-24, will be attended by the Chinese leader Xi Jinping. Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in it via video link. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will represent Russia in South Africa in person.